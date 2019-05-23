Full waste segregation in Janakpuri South ward

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Janak Puri South, a model ward under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation selected for implementing Solid Waste Management (SWM), has achieved 100% waste segregation at household level.

As per the South civic body, there are 10,000 houses in 29 colonies where the waste is being holistically segregated as per the new Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.“A quantity of 10.5 ton waste was being segregated at source from 23rd April to 10th May in the ward. The record of 100% segregation was achieved on 11th May. The residents have become used to the process, which helps in encouraging the re-cycling and re-use of the waste,” it said.

The South civic body informed that 29 RWAs were roped in and that they exhorted and guided the residents in the segregation and processing of wet waste. The wet waste is being converted into manure and, in the process, helping to reduce the quantity of wet waste being transported. With a daily saving of `8,000, an estimated `29 lakh of funds will be saved annually.

Three ton of wet waste is being processed daily. The functional and cleanliness status of 18 public toilets situated in the ward is up to the mark. Another ward under west zone will be declared Model Ward in the month of June,” added an official.