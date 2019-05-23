Lok Sabha elections 2019: Who gets the crown in Delhi?  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Like the rest of the country, Delhiites will eagerly watch on Thursday the outcome of the Lok Sabha election in the city which saw a high-voltage campaigning with its share of controversies, including a slapgate and a pamphlet row.

The BJP, the Congress and the AAP are locked in a triangular contest in Delhi.

The election office has made elaborate arrangements for the counting of ballots at seven centres under tight security. Courting begins at 8 am. Delhi’s 86.64 crore voters cast ballot on May 12. Around 60.52 per cent turnout was recorded in the polls in which as many as 164 candidates were in the fray.

The election will be a ‘make or break’ case for the bigwigs such as Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit, former union minister Ajay Maken (Congress), Harsh Vardhan (BJP), Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP), Jai Prakash Agarwal (Congress), AAP’s Atishi and Raghav Chadha and celebrity contestants Vijender Singh (Congress), former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir (BJP), and folk singer Hans Raj Hans (BJP).

Though trends will start emerging around noon, the final result may be announced late in the evening as EC officials will verify the result with VVPAT from 50 polling stations in each constituency. Overall, 350 VVPATs will be counted. If there is a difference between the results of paper trails and EVMs, the VVPAT result will be accepted as final.

All the exit polls have given the BJP a decisive edge over its both rivals. It is expecting to repeat its 2014 performance of winning all the seven seats in Delhi, given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity across the country.

For faster dissemination of results, the office of Delhi’s Chief Election Officer will install 25 digital screens at six locations — Civic Centre (headquarters of north and south Delhi Municipal Corporation) at Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, head office of east Delhi Municipal Corporation in Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi Municipal Council’s office near Jantar Mantar, Khan Market, Connaught Place, and also at CEO office at Kashmere Gate.

“These screens will display Delhi specific results of Lok Sabha elections 2019. Also, a scroll will run at the bottom of the screen which will display the results at National Level. The Lok Sabha Election 2019 results can also be accessed through the link https://results.eci.gov.in,” said a poll official.

He added that the results can also be accessed through the EC’s mobile application ‘Voter Helpline’, which can be downloaded from Google or Apple app store.