Lok Sabha polls results: BJP office buzz with activity; AAP, Congress quiet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The contrast could not be more stark. While BJP workers were upbeat and busy in preparations for the counting day on Wednesday, the mood at the offices of the Congress and the AAP was sombre.

Confident of sweeping all seven parliamentary seats in the national capital, the Delhi BJP started early preparations for Thursday’s ‘victory celebration’. The party leaders have ordered 350 kg ‘motichor ladoo’, 10 customized ‘motichor ladoo cakes’, and 50 kg special ‘kamal barfi’.

“As we are aiming for 350 seats in this election, we have ordered 350 kg laddos. First, leaders and workers of Delhi BJP will gather at Pandit Pant Marg office on Thursday morning and, thereafter, they will proceed to the central office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg to participate in the grand celebrations,” said Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief.

The state leadership is expecting about 50,000 party workers to join the victory celebration.

Neelkant Bakshi, co-Incharge Media and Social Media of Delhi BJP, said a special seven kg ‘motichoor laddo’ cake, nine similar cakes weighing around 4-5 kg will be brought from a pastry shop in Bengali Market.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has got 50 kg custom-made ‘kamal barfi’ (lotus-shaped barfi made of Pistachios) from a popular confectionery store in Chandni Chowk.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Singh Kochar, said celebrations preparedness is on at the AICC office at Akbar Road and the headquarters of the local unit at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

“Dholwallahs (drummers) are booked but no arrangements for sweets are done yet. They can easily be bought.”

The Congress leader added that on Wednesday, seven candidates met counting agents and directed them to monitor counting of votes.

Unlike the past, the AAP’s head office at ITO wore a dull sight — a far cry from the sound system, tent and other arrangements as seen in the previous general election and the MCD polls.

No such arrangements were seen on Wednesday. All the AAP candidates will be present at their local constituency office till evening before trends are completely clear.

“No preparations had been made so far. All leaders are meeting in the evening to decide next course of action,” said an AAP leader.