Major fire in Delhi's Nehru Place, 30 rescued

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Thirty people were rescued from a major fire that broke out on the fifth floor of a building in Delhi's commercial hub Nehru Place on Thursday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to senior Fire Department officials, the fire started in the office of an LPG (liquified petroleum gas) vendor in Vishal Tower around noon and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately.

"The blaze was controlled soon without any big damage, but it took us a lot of time and labour to rescue the employees stuck in the building, which was soon engulfed in dense smoke," said a senior Fire Department official.

Twenty six fire tenders had be deployed to rescue the people stuck on different floors, the official said. A probe has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Delhi Fire Nehru Place

