Home Cities Delhi

‘More cuts on divider needed’

Residents of Greater Kailash-II and Alaknanda demand multiple cuts for hassle-free movement after the Supreme Court lifts stay on PWD project to construct central verge

Published: 23rd May 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

The 3.2-km divider remains in a damaged state for five years now | Rahiba R Parveen

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Residents of Greater Kailash-II are demanding that multiple cuts be done on the divider on Alaknanda road at the earliest as the apex court has lifted the stay on a PWD project to construct the central verge.
GK-II and Alaknanda residents are demanding more cuts on the divider for hassle-free movement. Notably, three schools along with four Residents’ Welfare Association had filed a petition in the apex court for construction of a median strip. “The file is with the Law Department right now. We will move the NGT within a week, once the lawyer is finalised. As the Greater Kailash representative, it is my duty to hear the view of the people. I took up the issue at the government level,” AAP legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj told The Morning Standard. 

The 3.2-km divider remains in a damaged state for five years now. In 2015, the NGT had allowed only two exits on the divider, both sides of which has about eight-nine apartments along with two schools — Don Bosco School and St. George School. Right outside Don Bosco, stones lay in a haphazard manner on the verge. Cows rest on the divider, making it dangerous for commuters. 
Legal embroilment
The divider is a bone of contention between the RWAs and the NGT ever since the green panel took suo moto cognizance of the matter. Citizens’ Alliance had approached the apex court, which about two-week ago cleared the NGT’s stay on the PWD work. 

“We formed a consensus following which we approached the Supreme Court.  While the apex court has lifted the stay, we are left in lurch due to the NGT order. As the PWD stopped work, school children and elderly are not able to cross the roads,” Citizens’ Alliance president Laveesh Bhandari said.  
The PWD is waiting to start work on the divider, which it had constructed in 2015 without any cut as directed by the NGT and then stopped midway. It had roped in the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) for recommendations on cuts. “The CRRI has submitted its report and recommended some cuts. It is an expert body, which means our demands are legit. It is the NGT, which has to lift the stay,” Bharadwaj added. 

Congestion
Due to the unending divider through Savitri Apartments and GK II, vehicles have to take a U-turn at Chirag Delhi. “If I have to come from Savitri Apartments to Masjid More and have to take a U-turn, I need to go all the way till Chirag Delhi. It is an inconvenience for daily commuters,” said Santosh, a Bakery owner at Alaknanda market. 

Bharadwaj pointed at the vulnerability of accidents by making a single U Turn for the entire traffic. “If there are no spaces, you are basically diverting the whole traffic to a single U-turn. It will not only lead to more congestion and make the road accident-prone. About 30,000 local people are bearing the brunt,” the GK MLA added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp