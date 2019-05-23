Home Cities Delhi

Now, app to maintain nutrition status of surgical patients at AIIMS

It was first introduced four years ago at the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Assam.

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS is simultaneously working on its own app for nutritional evaluation

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will now use a new app that will help doctors to provide nutrition diet charts for patients awaiting surgeries and transplants or undergoing cancer treatment.

Designed by Indian Association for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (IAPEN), the IMW tool kit is specifically meant for doctors and nurses. It was first introduced four years ago at the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Assam.

“Nutrition is very important...It to be taken care of before and after the surgery of a patient for quick recovery. The app will help to maintain the chart better. The data saved in the app will be later be transferred in the AIIMS record,” said Dr Parmeet Kaur, chief dietitian, Dept of Dietetics, AIIMS.

“The app was successful (at Cachar), and, therefore, authorities decided to implement it. We also plan to extend it to other departments like ENT where we see many surgeries.” 

Dr Parmeet informed that nutritional support for surgeries, especially after bariatric, plays a major role in quicker recover of patients.

“Surgeries cannot be done without considering the Body Mass Index of a patient. So the doctors need to evaluate if the patients are fit enough to undergo the surgery. Also, there is a psychological factor. More the patients stay on bed, it affects them psychologically. There are also chances of post surgery infection. So, proper diet reduces such risks.” 

Apart from the IMW tool kit, the AIIMS is simultaneously working on its own app on a similar line whereby nutrition figures will be provided by the software.

“We are preparing our new app. Dubbed as ‘Nutrition Risk Screening’, the app is being used on trial basis on the patients. If successful, then we will use this app in all departments which conducts surgeries. It is expected to be launched soon by the director,” the AIIMS expert said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp