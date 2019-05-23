‘Poll panel is facing pressure from Modi’: AAP on VVPAT row

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday criticised the Election Commission over its decision to not count the VVPAT paper trail before the Electronic Voting Machine counting in polling booths.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that the poll body is under pressure from the BJP government for not taking any step that might harm its prospects of coming back to power. But, he said, the EC could create an atmosphere of civil unrest by not listening to the demands of 21 Opposition parties.

These parties had approached the EC demanding that the VVPAT paper trail of each vote cast in five polling booths in each assembly constituency be done before the counting of EVM votes.

According to the AAP, there will be no point of tallying the paper trail after the EVM as no winning party will accept a re-poll.

“The Supreme Court has directed tallying paper trail machines on five polling booths. Twenty-one opposition parties demanded the EC to do the tally before EVM counting, but the EC declined it. They are under pressure from the BJP.”

Earlier, he tweeted that the EC decision will lead to a “disaster”. “It can lead to Civil War. If u first let political parties know the winner and loser, then will Winner allow elections to be set aside after VVPAT mismatch?”

The AAP leader stated that EVM tampering and hacking are two different things, adding that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was the first to showcase it in the 2017 Delhi Assembly 2017.

“Why is the Election Commission so worried about the delay in announcing results for just a few hours? When the people have waited more than a month for the results, I believe they would not have a problem in waiting just for six more hours.”

Bhardwaj demanded that if there is mismatch between the VVPAT and EVM numbers, then the poll should be cancelled and fresh elections be held through ballot paper.

The Delhi BJP hit back saying that no fingers were raised on the EVMs when the AAP came to power with a landslide victory in 2015.

“Foreseeing their defeat, they are now mobilising their workers to go on a protest after the results of the general elections are out. This is nothing but an insult to the mandate given by the electorate and an attack on constitutional institutions,” said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.