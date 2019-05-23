Home Cities Delhi

‘Sandesh Aggarwal had complained to police in 2013 against wife, son’: Sandesh Aggarwal’s brother

His brother Adesh Aggarwal in the FIR lodged at Farsh Bazaar Police Station on Wednesday, claimed that Sandesh was attacked by his son Aman and wife Kanchan five years back.

The property that is said to be the cause of the murder | Mudita Girotra

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 48-year-old shopkeeper, who was allegedly murdered by his son and gorily chopped into at least 20 pieces, had complained to the police back in 2013 against the same son and wife for trying to kill him, according to Sandesh Aggarwal’s brother.

In the report, Adesh narrated the entire gory experience of going with the police from one part of his brother’s house to another to find him but eventually getting to see severed parts of his body packed in various bags, at two places.

Even though the accused told police that he had a tense relationship with his father, who used to pick fights with the family after getting drunk, the relatives including the victim’s brother alleged that Sandesh was leading a lone life.

“He used to stay in a separate room in the house while his family stayed in other rooms. He also ate his food outside,” Adesh said.

Rakesh Aggarwal, another brother, said that his nephew wanted to expand his business and had been insisting for that while Sandesh didn’t let him.

“A share of their house was already in the name of his wife (Kanchan). She forced him to give that share. Aman was now after him to expand his cafe. He tried killing him earlier also,” Rakesh said, adding that other members — Sandesh’s wife Kanchan, his younger son Ayush and his daughter Sakshi were also involved.

“They all ran away on the day of the incident. I am sure they were a part of it. Isn’t it strange that the wife hasn’t come home even after getting the news about her husband’s death,” he questioned. The police said that all the allegations were being looked into.

