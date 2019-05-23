UP government may give nod to bid for developing Jewar airport by May-end

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to give its nod to the Request For Proposal-cum-Request For Quotation and the Concessionaire Agreement for developing the Jewar international airport by May-end. Once the global bid is approved, tenders would be issued and construction agency will be finalised within six months.

The Jewar airport is expected to take load off Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is already facing capacity constraints. Conceived to be ready by 2023, the airport is expected to begin operations with nine domestic and six international flights initially and up to six million passengers a year.

Last week, the Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified that an approval from the Centre was not required before initiation of the transaction documents, including the concession agreement. Uttar Pradesh was advised in December to choose an appropriate model for concessioning out the airport depending on the project feasibility, it said.

A subsequent meeting of the Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee (PMIC) — set up by the Centre to expedite the implementation of the project — has already given its green signal to take ahead the bidding process.