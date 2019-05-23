Home Cities Delhi

UP government may give nod to bid for developing Jewar airport by May-end

The Jewar airport is expected to take load off Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is already facing capacity constraints.

Published: 23rd May 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representational purposes

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to give its nod to the Request For Proposal-cum-Request For Quotation and the Concessionaire Agreement for developing the Jewar international airport by May-end. Once the global bid is approved, tenders would be issued and construction agency will be finalised within six months.

The Jewar airport is expected to take load off Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is already facing capacity constraints. Conceived to be ready by 2023, the airport is expected to begin operations with nine domestic and six international flights initially and up to six million passengers a year.

Last week, the Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified that an approval from the Centre was not required before initiation of the transaction documents, including the concession agreement. Uttar Pradesh was advised in December to choose an appropriate model for concessioning out the airport depending on the project feasibility, it said.

A subsequent meeting of the Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee (PMIC) — set up by the Centre to expedite the implementation of the project — has already given its green signal to take ahead the bidding process. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp