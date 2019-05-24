Home Cities Delhi

BSP vote share declines in Delhi as all candidates fail to leave any impact

Unlike the major players, the BSP gave ticket to a Muslim candidate in the capital but Shahid Ali, who fought from Chandni Chowk, could only win 8,879 votes (0.92 per cent).

Published: 24th May 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | EPS)

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even though the Bahujan Samaj Party was not in the race for any of the seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats, they fielded candidates in five with the aim of eating into Dalit votes. Their strategy has not been successful in the last two elections. This time, they couldn’t even improve their vote share from 2014.

In 2014, the BSP bagged 1.23 per cent of the votes polled in Delhi, while this year the share has seen a slight decline to 1.08 per cent. In 2009, when the party gained the status of a national party, they had a vote share of 5.3 per cent in the city.

BSP’s Delhi chief Surendra Kumar said, “This is the public’s verdict. I can’t really say what went wrong. We need to strengthen our connect with the people and to take our efforts for better results further.”

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections results 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Unlike the major players, the BSP gave ticket to a Muslim candidate in the capital but Shahid Ali, who fought from Chandni Chowk, could only win 8,879 votes (0.92 per cent).

Their strongest candidate Rajveer Singh, who contested from the Northeast constituency, received 37,831 votes (2.59 per cent). Their other candidates — Sanjay Kumar (East), Siddhant Gautam (South) and Sita Saran Sen (West) received 19,090 (1.52 per cent), 14,761 (1.22 per cent) and 13,269 (0.92 per cent) votes in their respective constituencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSP Dalits Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp