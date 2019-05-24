DDU Marg awash with sea of saffron supporters

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Rajtilak ki hai tayyari, aa rahein hain bhagwadaari (Preparation for coronation is on, here come the saffron-clad).” The slogan rented in the air outside the BJP headquarters at DDU Marg as scores of its workers and supporters celebrating their victory in the general elections.

The day at their national office here began with a ‘Havan’ and soon the scene had a more enthusiastic look about it — men and women raising slogans in support for the party and PM Narendra Modi.

Wearing Namo T-shirts, with Modi masks on and the Prime Minister’s name on their cheeks, workers danced and expressed massive joy at the second consecutive win of the party, as multiple drummers played in separate groups. A 14-year-old drummer from south Delhi’s Govindpuri area said he supported the Modi regime as the Prime Minister “is providing (us) with a lot of facilities”.

The crowd was joined by a 92-year-old BJP worker, Sadhu Ram Misra, who moved around with a loud speaker in his left hand and the BJP flag in his right. “I am really proud of my party today. I have been associated with them for the last 60 years...since the time when it was called Jansangh,” he told this newspaper.

Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena president Jai Bhagwan Goyal joined the celebrations with some of his workers, who came with banners saying: “Ghar ghar bhagwa chaaya hai, ram rajya abb aaya hai” (Saffron is in all homes, it is finally Ram’s country).

Goyal said his party’s dream for a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ doesn’t aim at creating a divide in the society or in making India free of Muslims. “We believe in the idea of Hinduism that only preaches love and peace. To spread this ideology is our goal. We don’t wish to suppress Muslims or promote religion change,” a joyous Goyal asserted.