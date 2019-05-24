Home Cities Delhi

Drums fall silent, prayers go unheard, Congress workers blame EVMs

By 10:30 AM, as the results emerged in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the mood at the Congress office became sombre.

Published: 24th May 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and party leader Rajeev Shukla wear dejected looks after their defeat in the Lok Sabha elections on 23 May 2019, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On Thursday, the Congress workers performed a ‘havan’ in the morning outside the party office on Akbar Road. They were soon joined by a group of enthusiastic supporters from Punjab who danced to the tune of Bhangra. But, the drums fell silent within an hour. 

By 10:30 AM, as the results emerged in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the mood at the Congress office became sombre. Those who gathered for the ‘havan’, began protesting against the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

“Our primary aim for the havan was to pray for better sense to prevail without EVM tampering. But, our worst fears came true and it turned out to be a sham of an election. The results have clearly been manipulated,” Congress worker Jagadesh Sharma told The Morning Standard.

Holding placards, the protesters shouted “EVM Bharat chorro” (EVMs leave India), and “Rahul Gandhi janta kay pyare hain, har baar EVM say haare hain” (Rahul s loved by the people, but loses because of EVMs).”We have seen Modi wins when EVMs are used and loses where they are not,” Sharma claimed. 

Outside the office, the party workers from across the country sported T-shirts with pictures of the Congress president as well as general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. “We call ourselves Rahul-Priyanka Sena. We are here to give a befitting reply to the BJP which is backed by the RSS,” said a Congress worker.

By 11:30, the Congress office wore a deserted look with the media melting away slowly too. Only a few supporters and vendors selling Congress merchandise sauntered about inside the lawn. A similar picture played out at the Delhi Congress office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

Rajasthan born Prabhat Lal Navariya, who resides in Rohini since 1980, was seen with a large Congress flag on his shoulder in the scorching heat. “I’m a Dalit. We are the poor and voted for the Congress with the hope that it come to power and solves our issues. We pressed the button with the Congress symbol but votes went to BJP. We have no one to grieve to — from the EC to the CBI to the judiciary, Modi has captured everything,” he lamented. 

The elderly man defiantly said he will continue to fight against Modi and BJP till his death. “I’m a labourer who earns Rs 200-350 because I have no means of earning in my village. I have vowed to fight Modi till I die.” 

