Lotus blooms in Delhi again, voters reject ‘blame game’ politics 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what can be called as a shocking turn of events, not only did the Aam Aadmi Party fail to dent the BJP juggernaut in Delhi, three of its candidates lost their deposits after failing to secure even one sixth of the total votes. AAP’s New Delhi candidate Brijesh Goyal, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, and first-timer Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk lost their deposits.

The AAP and Congress had spent several uneasy weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls discussing and debating the possibility of an alliance with Congress. However, the deal never went through and the two parties decided to fight solo. The result, both parties were mowed down by the BJP campaign.

Accepting defeat in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the Prime Minister.

“In Delhi, we put up very good candidates, campaigned very well and all the workers worked hard. We accept the public mandate. Will continue to work for the people of Delhi,” tweeted Kejriwal.

This outcome may have a direct impact on the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls in 2020. The AAP marched to victory with 67 of the 70 seats in 2015. However, with the turn of events in the recent months, it seems the voters in Delhi have rejected the politics of AAP, which kept blaming the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not allowing them to work.

Thursday’s results established that the Modi wave across the country swept Delhi as well, with the BJP retaining all 7 Lok Sabha seats in the National Capital. The Congress also failed to win a single constituency.

In fact, the victory margin in every constituency was more than 2014 elections results and its vote share also increased from 46.40% in 2014 to about 55%. It was 35% in 2009.