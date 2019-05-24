Home Cities Delhi

The complex nature of modern relationships 

Since they hate each other, they look for love outside their marriage and by chance get connected though a phone call. As phone friends, they fall in love with each other.

Published: 24th May 2019 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 09:40 AM

Alqama Khatoon as Meeta and Jyoti Rana as Nama in Meeta Ki Kahani, scripted by playwright Vijay Tendulkar

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

The nerve-centre of theatre activity in the Capital, Mandi House, will play host to two similarly different genres of plays this weekend. Similarly different because while on the one hand, they highlight the complexities of relationships, they are different as Meeta Ki Kahani touches upon the issue of homosexuality, and Laddu is a take on misunderstandings due to communication gap. 

Meeta Ki Kahani is based on a Marathi play written by famous playwright Vijay Tendulkar. This 90-minute play forays into the life of Meeta, a lesbian who is confused by her sexual orientation. She is not clear about her feelings till she meets Nama, another woman. How she comes to terms with her own sexuality and breaks the shackles of society challenging the patriarchy is what the entire play is all about.

Talking about the play, director Sameep Singh says though same sex relationships have been in existence since ancient times, only now more homosexuals are boldly coming out in the open. “And we have presented the story in modern-day contest, giving it nuances that people today can identify with,” he says.
Song and dance incorporated in the play make it look in sync with the present times, he says, adding that some of the points mentioned in the original play have been turned into full-fledged scenes. The crucial time when Meeta, enacting the role of a boy in her college play, realises her feelings towards Nama is presented through a song, ala Bollywood style.

When staged for the first time, in 1981, the play was considered much ahead of its time but how much is it relevant today when the government has already legalised same sex relationships? 
“This story is not just about society accepting it, but more about the changes Meeta feels in her psyche and her confusion with not being able to accept it. The play is about what she is hiding and battling inside her,” says Singh.

Greener on the other side

Written and directed by Amul Sagar, Laddu highlights the communication gap that exists even between close relations these days and how it leads to various misunderstandings. “This is also a satire on how people these days are always looking for love outside their close relationships,” says director Amul Sagar.
The story revolves around a working couple, Surbhi aka Jugnu and Sharad aka Appu, tied in an arranged marriage. Since they hate each other, they look for love outside their marriage and by chance get connected though a phone call. As phone friends, they fall in love with each other.

“This is a common trend that we are seeing among married couples these days. Busy in their professional lives, they spend more time with their colleagues than each other which creates a chasm,” says Sagar.
“Through the play we want to tell people to spend time with their life partners, get to know them rather than looking outside for love,” he adds. 

