Video clip to make Delhi traffic violators pay fine

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Under its new e-challan system, Delhi Police sends a five-second video clip of the driver jumping a red light, and a text message with the details, to the lawbreakers, calling on them to pay the fine, a senior police officer has said.

Cameras to capture red light violation have been installed by Maruti Suzuki Limited at 10 junctions on the Ring Road between Dhaula Kuan and Sarai Kale Khan, as a corporate social responsibility project.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, K Jegedesh, told this newspaper that the Red Light Violation Detection system had been functional for about three months and had resulted in the issuance of around 8 lakh challans.

He said that the system kept all vehicles under surveillance and everybody was kept under check, which would require more manpower and take more time if done manually.

“It helps save time, for when we issue a challan manually, it takes about five to six minutes. Also, it is difficult for one or two traffic personnel to be able to catch everybody who breaks the law,” he said.

In this automated process, the camera captures an image of the violator’s vehicle and also records a video of the offence. A text message is sent to the registered owner of the vehicle, who is identified from the number on the licence plate.

“He simply receives a text along with the image and the video to inform him or her about the violation, with the details of its time, date and the area,” the officer said, adding that the violator was directed to the Delhi Traffic Police headquarters in Todapur, near the Central Ridge Reserve Forest, Pusa, to shell out the fine.

For those who fail to pay, the police compound the offence and the violator has to then pay the challan in a court.

This year, Delhi Police are also planning to install a radar-based Over Speed Detection System at 100 locations on major roads.

The project, estimated to cost 27 crore, will likely be completed by July 2019.

It will help to prevent road accidents due to speeding.

In 2019, more speed checking cameras and speed guns would be acquired, officials said.