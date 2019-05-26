Home Cities Delhi

After poll debacle, Kejriwal meets party workers, asks to prepare for 2020 Delhi elections

Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai urged the party workers to not get tired after the recently concluded parliamentary elections and signalled them to work together for the Assembly elections.

Published: 26th May 2019 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his full Cabinet members met AAP volunteers on Sunday to boost the morale of the party workers in the aftermath of the disastrous electoral results. Municipal corporators and the seven Lok Sabha candidates of the AAP also attended the show of strength for giving confidence to AAP workers for fighting with vigour for the upcoming make-or-break 2020 Assembly elections in Delhi.

Team AK comprising Kejriwal himself, Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia highlighted the various works done with regards to public school, electricity, water and health in the national capital.

“We will break the record margin of vote share that AAP got last time (2015 Assembly — 54 per cent). We had the best candidates fighting the Lok Sabha election. Not only us, the  country is proud of them even though the results were not up to our expectations. But still I would like to request you to not get de-motivated. Hold your head high as you gave it your best shot,” Kejriwal told to the party volunteers who to cheered “Dilli k liye Kejriwal” (Kejriwal for Delhi).

Rai urged the party workers to not get tired after the recently concluded parliamentary elections and signalled them to work together for the Assembly elections. “The entire family has to fight together in these elections. If there is any difference with any worker, then set them aside. Do not insult them, work together get all the hesitation out of your way,” Rai said.

“The people should remember who Arvind Kejriwal is. Many raised doubts about his change of behaviour in the last four years, but he is the same man who left his job of an IRS officer to get into the world of politics. He could have chosen to live an easy life, but he chose politics to make it corruption-free.”

The appeal came at a time when the AAP is trying to keep its flock together. Two MLAs joined the BJP just before the Lok Sabha elections. Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba has openly stated the ‘wrongful treatment’ meted out to her within the party and announced to quit the party after her term ends in less than a year.

Kejriwal reminded the workers about the CBI and Delhi Police raids at his residence to highlight the difficulties faced by his government. “These people (from the BJP) used the CBI and the Delhi Police, raided my house to look for evidence of corruption. They did the same with our ministers and about 20 of our MLAs, but they found nothing. You should be proud of that. The development of government schools, the number of mohalla clinics, the strict vigil on fee in private schools, water supply, doorstep delivery of services and slashed rates of electricity - all these developments could not have been possible without your support,” he asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal 2020 Delhi elections Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 Delhi poll results India elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp