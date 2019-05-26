After poll debacle, Kejriwal meets party workers, asks to prepare for 2020 Delhi elections

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his full Cabinet members met AAP volunteers on Sunday to boost the morale of the party workers in the aftermath of the disastrous electoral results. Municipal corporators and the seven Lok Sabha candidates of the AAP also attended the show of strength for giving confidence to AAP workers for fighting with vigour for the upcoming make-or-break 2020 Assembly elections in Delhi.

Team AK comprising Kejriwal himself, Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia highlighted the various works done with regards to public school, electricity, water and health in the national capital.

“We will break the record margin of vote share that AAP got last time (2015 Assembly — 54 per cent). We had the best candidates fighting the Lok Sabha election. Not only us, the country is proud of them even though the results were not up to our expectations. But still I would like to request you to not get de-motivated. Hold your head high as you gave it your best shot,” Kejriwal told to the party volunteers who to cheered “Dilli k liye Kejriwal” (Kejriwal for Delhi).

Rai urged the party workers to not get tired after the recently concluded parliamentary elections and signalled them to work together for the Assembly elections. “The entire family has to fight together in these elections. If there is any difference with any worker, then set them aside. Do not insult them, work together get all the hesitation out of your way,” Rai said.

“The people should remember who Arvind Kejriwal is. Many raised doubts about his change of behaviour in the last four years, but he is the same man who left his job of an IRS officer to get into the world of politics. He could have chosen to live an easy life, but he chose politics to make it corruption-free.”

The appeal came at a time when the AAP is trying to keep its flock together. Two MLAs joined the BJP just before the Lok Sabha elections. Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba has openly stated the ‘wrongful treatment’ meted out to her within the party and announced to quit the party after her term ends in less than a year.

Kejriwal reminded the workers about the CBI and Delhi Police raids at his residence to highlight the difficulties faced by his government. “These people (from the BJP) used the CBI and the Delhi Police, raided my house to look for evidence of corruption. They did the same with our ministers and about 20 of our MLAs, but they found nothing. You should be proud of that. The development of government schools, the number of mohalla clinics, the strict vigil on fee in private schools, water supply, doorstep delivery of services and slashed rates of electricity - all these developments could not have been possible without your support,” he asserted.