Agency to conduct entrance tests for Delhi University admissions yet to be finalised

Rajeev Gupta, dean, Students' Welfare, said the dates for the entrance exams are yet to be finalised.

Delhi University

Delhi University. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi University's admission committee is yet to decide on the agency that will conduct the entrance exams for admission to various courses in the varsity, leading to a delay in the start of the process.

Last year, the varsity's admission process had started from May 15. This time, the standing committee on admissions recommended that the process be started from May 27, but the varsity's admission committee has not yet finalised the date.

"The portal is the same for merit-based courses and entrance exam based courses. The admission process will start once the dates are finalised. We are yet to finalise the agency that will be conducting the entrance exams," he said.

An official, however, said the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct entrance exams for various Delhi University courses.

Gupta said the coming week will likely see a finalisation on the admission process. Sources said technical glitches are also arising during the testing process of the server, delaying the announcement of admissions.

The server is in the process of undergoing testing and some problems are arising because there are many new features in the offing.

The standing committee had also suggested that there should be multiple payment gateways for students to make admissions and this is being analysed.

"The standing committee had recommended that there should be tie-ups with e-wallets and other payment gateways so that students can easily pay the fee. "Earlier, there was only one payment gateway which would lead to the server crashing but having multiple gateways will ease the process," said an official.

The standing committee recommendations are yet to be approved by the admissions committee.

