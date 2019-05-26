Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Decomposed body of missing 11-year-old boy found, one held

The boy was allegedly killed by his neighbour as he felt insulted when the victim's parents admonished him for staying outside their house, police said.

Published: 26th May 2019 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The decomposed body of an 11-year-old boy, who had been missing since May 14, was found under Khajuri flyover in northeast Delhi Sunday evening, police said.

The boy was allegedly killed by his neighbour as he felt insulted when the victim's parents admonished him for staying outside their house, police said.

Confirming the incident, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), said the accused, identified as Danish, has been arrested from his house in the Nehru Vihar area.

He used to deal in sale of live chicken and his house is adjacent to victim's house, the officer said. During investigation, Danish was seen walking down a lane with the boy in a CCTV footage.

The date and time of the CCTV footage was matched with the missing compliant of the child, Thakur said.

On Saturday, Danish was held for questioning and he confessed that he killed the boy because he felt insulted after his parents scolded him for staying in front of their house, the DCP said.

He held a grudge against the family and wanted to teach them a lesson, Thakur added.

On May 14, he allegedly took the boy to an isolated spot under the Khajuri flyover, almost four kilometres from his house, after luring him to offer chocolate, the DCP said. He strangulated him and later dumped the body under the flyover, the officer said.

The boy's parents, who work as labourers, when returned from their workplace found that their son was missing, and subsequently filed a missing complaint at Khajuri Khas police station, Thakur said.

Danish shared a friendly relation with the boy. He even had gifted a few chicks to him, he said. Police are also looking if the boy was sexually assaulted before being killed, Thakur said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi minor murder Delhi Delhi murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp