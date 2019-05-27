After Surat fire, Delhi government orders inspection of coaching centres

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Taking precautionary measures following death of 23 students in a fire in Surat, the Delhi government on Monday directed the Fire Department to inspect the buildings from where coaching centres were being run.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain asked the Delhi Fire Service to "take strict action as per the fire safety standards and guidelines to prevent recurrence of such accidents".

He said all the coaching centres operating from high-rises should be inspected first and later the others. "In the first phase, all coaching centres operating in high-rise buildings (more than four floors excluding the stilt floor) shall be inspected by the Director (Fire Service)," the order read.

The Director should then take action to shut the coaching institutes operational above the fourth floor, if found violating the fire safety norms.

As many as 23 students were killed in a fire at a coaching centre on the top floor of a four-storey building in Surat.