Home Cities Delhi

After Surat fire, Delhi government orders inspection of coaching centres

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain asked the Delhi Fire Service to "take strict action as per the fire safety standards and guidelines to prevent recurrence of such accidents".

Published: 27th May 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Taking precautionary measures following death of 23 students in a fire in Surat, the Delhi government on Monday directed the Fire Department to inspect the buildings from where coaching centres were being run.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain asked the Delhi Fire Service to "take strict action as per the fire safety standards and guidelines to prevent recurrence of such accidents".

He said all the coaching centres operating from high-rises should be inspected first and later the others. "In the first phase, all coaching centres operating in high-rise buildings (more than four floors excluding the stilt floor) shall be inspected by the Director (Fire Service)," the order read.

The Director should then take action to shut the coaching institutes operational above the fourth floor, if found violating the fire safety norms.

As many as 23 students were killed in a fire at a coaching centre on the top floor of a four-storey building in Surat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Surat fire Delhi government coaching centres fire inspection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp