Delhiites give a thumbs up to Raahgiri 2.0 edition

If the officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) are to be believed, more than 1.2 crore people have participated in the last five and half years.

Published: 27th May 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Children and their parents take part in a fun-filled event at Connaught Place on Sunday | pTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Raahgiri Day celebrations returned with a bang on Sunday after a gap of more than two years as revellers from all age group descended on Delhi’s heart Connaught Place. What started first at Gurugram in 2013 had gone on to become a grand success as the event spread out to dozens of cities across the country.

A brainchild of the Raahgiri Foundation, the popular event was organised in collaboration with the World Research Institute India, the NDMC and the Delhi Police. This year, Raahgiri Day had the additional message of cancer awareness apart from the founding idea of reclaiming Delhi’s roads for pedestrians and promoting mobility options such as cycling. From now, the event will be held on the last Sunday of each month.

Children, as usual, were the most enthusiastic as Connaught Place yet again presented them with ample space to dance, run, walk, play and take part in all kinds of fun games.  The inner circle of Connaught Place was closed for vehicles from three hours. “Traffic movement has been closed in an outer circle and inner circle, Connaught Place till 9.00 AM today due to ‘Raahgiri Day’ program. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic police had tweeted.

A car-free Connaught Place again presented a medley of colours as music bands played instruments, jugglers showcased their skills, and the revellers took part in yoga, Zumba, bhangra, aerobics, cycling, cricket, and even morning walk around Central Park.

“The initiative is brilliant. We are here for cancer awareness. I think it’s really important to have these kinds of events because usually we have stopped getting up early and exercising,” said Sheetal Agarwal, founder of ‘Clownselors’.  

Another focus area of the event was to spread awareness on air pollution as Delhi ranks high among the most polluted cities in the world.

“We will bring it back #soon #Raahgiri #RaahgiriDay #NewGurugram @RWASAREHOMES92 @KDTollRemoval @DevelopNewGgn,” a Twitterati posted as he expressed his happiness over the event making a return to Delhi. Event to be held on last Sunday of every month.

