Four new judges take oath at Delhi High Court

Justices Talwant Singh, Rajnish Bhatnagar, Brijesh Sethi and Asha Menon were administered the oath of office by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon.

Published: 27th May 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court. (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Four new judges, including a woman, were sworn-in at the Delhi High Court on Monday.

The four judicial officers were appointed as judges at the Delhi High Court by the President after the Collegium of the Supreme Court recommended their names for elevation earlier this month.

The appointment of the new judges has taken the working strength of the high court judges to 40, against the approved strength of 60.

Justices Jyoti Singh, Prateek Jalan, Anup Jairam Bhambhani, Sanjeev Narula were sworn-in as Delhi High Court judges in October.

Delhi High Court New judges

