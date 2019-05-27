Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's Khan Market traders ‘gang’ up over name change rumours

The suggestion has inflamed passions and evoked strong response among traders, who fear the market’s history and lineage would be compromised, and their businesses will be hit.

Published: 27th May 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 02:24 PM

The U-shaped market, popular with Delhi’s elite and tourists since the 1950s. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There's an anxious buzz at Khan Market, rated 21st among the world’s most expensive retail locations by global real estate firm Cushman and Wakefield, over rumours that it could be rechristened, thereby losing its historical identity.

The U-shaped market, popular with Delhi’s elite and tourists since the 1950s, made headlines after Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the phrase — ‘Khan Market gang’ — to describe certain intellectual lobbies and journalists who gather in its restaurants to dissect and defame his government.

Youth BJP leader Deepak Tanwar recently wrote to outgoing Home Minister Rajnath Singh suggesting that Khan Market be named after poet Valmiki, in a bid to portray the country’s cultural heritage.

The suggestion has inflamed passions and evoked strong response among traders, who fear the market’s history and lineage would be compromised, and their businesses will be hit.

Members of the traders’ association, who recently convened a meeting, have decided to meet Prime Minister Modi and urge him ‘not to’ allow any change to the market’s name.

“What is this person’s locus standi? He is neither a shopkeeper nor a resident of Khan Market. He is doing this for publicity. We will be writing to the new home minister, requesting him not to entertain such demands,” Sanjiv Mehra, president, KMTA, said.

