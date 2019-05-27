Home Cities Delhi

Muslim body sends best wishes to PM Modi for his polls victory

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his second term victory with huge margin in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Published: 27th May 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his second term victory with huge margin in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In a letter, Jamiat general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani expressed hope that the Modi -led NDA government will pay attention to the development of minorities in terms of education health and employment.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister advised the BJP MPs to make attempts to reach out to the minorities who have been living in an “imaginary fear”.

Welcoming the speech made by the Prime Minister at the Parliament Central Hall, Madani hoped that the  message of the Prime Minister would be implemented by the government in full earnestness and promptness across the country.

