Muslim body sends best wishes to PM Modi for his polls victory

NEW DELHI: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his second term victory with huge margin in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In a letter, Jamiat general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani expressed hope that the Modi -led NDA government will pay attention to the development of minorities in terms of education health and employment.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister advised the BJP MPs to make attempts to reach out to the minorities who have been living in an “imaginary fear”.

Welcoming the speech made by the Prime Minister at the Parliament Central Hall, Madani hoped that the message of the Prime Minister would be implemented by the government in full earnestness and promptness across the country.