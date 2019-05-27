No change in Delhi University open school admission rules

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The recommended change in the eligibility criteria to accommodate more candidates at DU’s School of Open Learning may not be implemented for the new batch this year. DU’s Dean Students’ Welfare said the change would require a long process and it would need time to go through the processes required.

It was recommended earlier that the minimum marks required for admissions be brought down from 40 per cent to 33 per cent in Class 12 for the distance institute’s BA Pass and B. Com programmes. However, there hasn’t been a demand to change the minimum marks requirement for Honours courses. Rasal Singh, a member of the university’s academic council, said, “the recommendation has come from the teachers, students and various stakeholders.”

“If this change is implemented, it will give more chance to the deprived students who fail to get admissions in regular courses. We will be able to accommodate more students and those from the marginalised sections will be benefited,” said Singh, adding that the recommendation was placed before the standing committee but no decision had been taken.

Students’ Welfare Dean Rajeev Gupta, however, said it was unlikely that the proposed recommendation would be implemented for the new batch. “It is a long procedure. From the standing committee, it has to go back to the SOL, then the academic council and to the executive council. Unless it is approved by all these bodies, it would be difficult to comment whether it will be executed this year onwards,” Gupta explained.

The admission process for the distant courses begins nearly a month after admission to regular courses concludes. Singh said that in 2009, the university had increased the minimum criteria from 33 per cent to 40 per cent in Class 12 for BA and B. Com courses.

DU admission process deferred

The admission process at the University of Delhi, which was expected to start on Monday, has been deferred. Students’ Welfare Dean Rajeev Gupta said that the university would start the process “later this week”. Gupta said there was a delay in the process as the dates for the entrance tests were not finalised. “The online portal is ready. It is being tested, but we are not sure of the entrance examination dates. That is very important,” he said.

“The students can register once we know about the entrance examination as all postgraduate, MPhil, PhD courses, and several undergraduate courses, are entrance-based and the portal is common,” he added. He further said that because of the same reason, the university was not able to decide on the agency to conduct the entrance tests. “The NTA has been approached, they agreed as well but unless everything is finalised, we would not be aware about the dates...”