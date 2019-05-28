Home Cities Delhi

‘CCTV shows scuffle with one man, no gang involved’: Gurugram police on attack on Muslim youth

Two days after a Muslim man was allegedly attacked by a group of assailants, the Gurugram police said the CCTV footage doesn’t show involvement of a gang.

Published: 28th May 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Barkat Alam, 25, who was allegedly assaulted by four unidentified youths on Sunday for wearing a traditional skull cap in Gurugram. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after a Muslim man was allegedly attacked by a group of assailants, the Gurugram police said the CCTV footage doesn’t show involvement of a gang.

Mohammad Barkat Alam, 25, has alleged that four men on a motorcycle and two pedestrians intercepted him on Saturday night when he was walking to his house after offering prayers at a mosque in Sadar Bazar.

“He has alleged that a group of men on bikes came and assaulted him whereas the CCTV footage of the spot shows that he had an argument with one passerby and that resulted into a scuffle,” said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan, who has been stressing that there is “no communal angle” in the case.

“The two can be seen pushing each other...It wasn’t a huge scuffle...just a few slaps. It lasted for three to four minutes. No passerby interfered. He wasn’t asked to chant Jai Sri Ram. That’s a rumour. There is no communal angle to this case.”

The man, who can be seen in the footage, hasn’t been identified, Bokan said, adding the investigation was on.

In the FIR lodged at the City Police station, Alam said the attackers forcefully removed his skullcap and told him that he wasn’t allowed to wear it in the area.

A case was registered under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp