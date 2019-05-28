‘CCTV shows scuffle with one man, no gang involved’: Gurugram police on attack on Muslim youth

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after a Muslim man was allegedly attacked by a group of assailants, the Gurugram police said the CCTV footage doesn’t show involvement of a gang.

Mohammad Barkat Alam, 25, has alleged that four men on a motorcycle and two pedestrians intercepted him on Saturday night when he was walking to his house after offering prayers at a mosque in Sadar Bazar.

“He has alleged that a group of men on bikes came and assaulted him whereas the CCTV footage of the spot shows that he had an argument with one passerby and that resulted into a scuffle,” said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan, who has been stressing that there is “no communal angle” in the case.

“The two can be seen pushing each other...It wasn’t a huge scuffle...just a few slaps. It lasted for three to four minutes. No passerby interfered. He wasn’t asked to chant Jai Sri Ram. That’s a rumour. There is no communal angle to this case.”

The man, who can be seen in the footage, hasn’t been identified, Bokan said, adding the investigation was on.

In the FIR lodged at the City Police station, Alam said the attackers forcefully removed his skullcap and told him that he wasn’t allowed to wear it in the area.

A case was registered under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.