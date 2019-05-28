Chandni Chowk redevelopment: Joint inspection by DUAC and stakeholders on Tuesday

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) chairman and other stakeholders in the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project will jointly inspect the feasibility of relocation of power transformers on May 29.

The original plan was to install transformers on the central verge in the market.

On Monday, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal gave nod to the inspection at a special meeting of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) as the Commission, heritage experts, and urban planners refused to soften their stand on the placement of public conveniences and power transformers.

“After two surveys, it was decided to relocate three police posts, four traffic police booths, and three public toilets to nearby locations. The organisations also resolved to realign five transformers along the median. However, the DUAC refused to relent and kept opposing the placement of electrical units at the centre. Hence, Baijal asked for a joint inspection to reach a consensus,” said an official.

The surveys were conducted by north civic body commissioner Varsha Joshi and Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation managing director Garima Gupta as per Baijal’s directions issued in the previous meeting on May 15.

The L-G had directed the civic body, police, and BSES to re-study the project and check whether facilities and public convenience can be relocated.

“The DUAC suggested shifting of transformers along the side walkways, which was opposed by traders. As the DUAC did not change its position, a joint survey was directed. After the survey, the L-G will send his comprehensive report to the High Court,” said the official.

In February, the DUAC and heritage experts filed a petition in the High Court challenging the design, saying public facilities in the middle of the road will distort the heritage character of the arcade.

The case is set to be heard on July 27.

The BSES has agreed to reduce the number of power transformers to 19 instead of 23.

“Only 19 will be installed and the remaining four may be placed later after accessing requisite load growth. The idea floated by DUAC and others to place transformers underground was ruled out because of trunk sewer lines underneath,” said another official.

Road closed for work

About half a kilometre stretch from the Red Fort crossing to Gurudwara Sis Ganj was closed on Monday for vehicular movement.

Only pedestrian movement was allowed.