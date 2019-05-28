Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Kejriwal to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Official

The BJP won all the seven seats in Delhi routing both the Congress and the AAP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister on Thursday.

The chief minister has been invited for the ceremony and he will attend it, a Delhi government official confirmed.

The ruling AAP in Delhi and the BJP were involved in a bitter war of words with both sides attacking each other in a no holds barred contest.

Delhi Congress president and three-time former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit said she has not received any invitation for Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

TAGS
Modi swearing-in Narendra Modi Arvind Kejriwal

