Five occasions, one jewellery collection

By Ayesha Singh
Things are done when you get started. In front of Tanya M Sood, Owner and Founder of House of Aynat (HoA), stood three tall tasks. The launch of her jewellery atelier, her summer/resort collection, and HoA’s website. The determination to begin spontaneously and organically stood her in good stead. Now with all three up and running, Sood talks about the process and what she has planned ahead.

Design amused Sood right since childhood. The love for all things aesthetic kept unfolding in her growing up years. Sood never studied the subject academically, but daydreamed about wanting to connect with it. “I had a strong artistic judgment, but I suffered from the same set of insecurities and blocks that artists encounter. Then, one day, I spontaneously began experimenting with baubles to make jewellery for myself. But people seemed curious about what I was designing, and actually wanted to buy them. This gave me the courage to launch something of my own.” Now with the launch of her atelier at Golf Links and marking her presence virtually, it’s all about displaying the summer/resort line through both mediums.

Sood’s collection has five subsets – Weddings Spells, Timeless, Baroque in Vogue, Empowered and Personalised. Wedding Spells showcases chandbalas, jhumkas, mathapati sets and bangles crafted in 24K gold polish, hallmarked silver 925, and brass with uncut polki, onyx and pearls. Timeless has diamond and silver necklaces, earrings, rings and bangles in rhodium polish and usage of AAA premium grade cubic zirconia. “Baroque in Vogue incorporates mostly neckpieces in fresh water and baroque pearls with precious and semi-precious stones, while Empowered has articles in silver with rhodium finish and natural stones and coloured crystals,” says Sood. Finally, Personalised has customisable brooches, necklaces earrings, bracelets and rings.

Initially, Sood dabbled in semi-precious and costume jewellery. Then precious stones became a part of her design mould. Within a short span, she began designing her own jewellery, working out the details with a close-knit network of artisans. She doesn’t stress on retaining skilled artisans that most designers worry about. “Attrition happens in every sphere. I do what I know best and leave the rest to destiny. And indeed, nobody is irreplaceable. Your vibe attracts your tribe, and if people leave, there will always be new energy coming in. Also, the ideas are mine so I can re-train an artisan anytime,” says Sood.

Availability: 35-A Golf Links, Houseofaynat.in

