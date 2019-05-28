Home Cities Delhi

Man fatally jumps from police station at Bawana

The victim was identified as Balraj, a resident of Bajitpur Thakran near Bawana. Balraj is survived by his wife and three children, including Rahul, Sunil and a  daughter.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 58-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the balcony of the Bawana Police Station in north Delhi, where he was summoned for interrogation to get the whereabouts of his son, the police said on Monday.

The victim was identified as Balraj, a resident of Bajitpur Thakran near Bawana. Balraj is survived by his wife and three children, including Rahul, Sunil and a  daughter.While Balraj’s family alleged that the police were responsible for his death. The family claimed  that he phoned them to alert them that he was being beaten up at the station, a charge denied by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Gaurav Sharma said the incident took place on Sunday night when Balraj was called  for questioning about his 22-year-old son Rahul, who is involved in two cases of attempted murder and one case of murder registered at the Bawana Police Station.

According to the officer, Balraj was questioned for 30 minutes in the presence of his son-in-law and a few others. “He was released and then he went to the balcony of the police station and jumped. He was taken to the hospital where doctors where doctors declared him brought dead,” the DCP said.

The DCP said the Judicial Magistrate, as per procedure, was informed about Balraj’s suicide.  A constable was suspended in connection with the incident while an assistant sub-inspector been sent to the police lines.

