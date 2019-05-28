Model code over, CM Arvind Kejriwal reviews projects in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a review meeting with his ministers for the first time after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was lifted in the city.

At the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal took a status update of the deadlines on various flagship schemes and projects of the AAP government that were announced before the MCC was enforced in the national capital.

The entire Cabinet was present at the meeting and so was Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev.

The meeting also took for the first time after the BJP yet again whitewashed all parties in the general elections and three AAP candidates lost their deposits.

According to government sources, the ministry-wise review of public interest issues was done. The CM planned out a road map for delivery of public interest schemes by the end of this year before Delhi goes to the election in 2020.

Kejriwal has already stated that the next elections will be won with a record margin with the help from AAP workers who will fan across the city and spread the message about the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also met the officials of the Public Works Department, MCDs, BSES, Delhi Jal Board and other Authorities to get updated on various projects and their deadlines in his Assembly constituency, Patparganj.

Some of the topics that came up for discussions in the meeting include school clinics at 250 Delhi government schools, re-construction of three big roads in Khichdipur and cleaning of sewers along the National Highway-24.