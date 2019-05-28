Home Cities Delhi

Model code over, CM Arvind Kejriwal reviews projects in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a review meeting with his ministers for the first time after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was lifted in the city.

Published: 28th May 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks with his Cabinet colleagues on Monday | PIC Courtesy: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a review meeting with his ministers for the first time after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was lifted in the city.

At the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal took a status update of the deadlines on various flagship schemes and projects of the AAP government that were announced before the MCC was enforced in the national capital.

The entire Cabinet was present at the meeting and so was Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev.

The meeting also took for the first time after the BJP yet again whitewashed all parties in the general elections and three AAP candidates lost their deposits.  

According to government sources, the ministry-wise review of public interest issues was done. The CM planned out a road map for delivery of public interest schemes by the end of this year before Delhi goes to the election in 2020.

Kejriwal has already stated that the next elections will be won with a record margin with the help from AAP workers who will fan across the city and spread the message about the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also met the officials of the Public Works Department, MCDs, BSES, Delhi Jal Board and other Authorities to get updated on various projects and their deadlines in his Assembly constituency, Patparganj.

Some of the topics that came up for discussions in the meeting include school clinics at 250 Delhi government schools, re-construction of three big roads in Khichdipur and cleaning of sewers along the National Highway-24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp