Sheila Dikshit sets up committee to look into Congress’ defeat in Delhi Lok Sabha seats

NEW DELHI: Rattled by the defeat in all seven parliamentary constituencies, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Monday set up a five-member inquiry committee to look into the causes for the party’s loss.

The committee will submit its report to Dikshit in 10 days.

The panel comprises four senior Delhi Congress leaders and Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera, who was the political advisor of Dikshit during her tenure as the chief minister.

Former Rajya Sabha member Parvez Hashmi, former Delhi health minister AK Walia, former Assembly speaker Yoganand Shastri, and former Sultanpur MLA Majra Jaikishan, who was also the secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC), are other members of the five-member committee.

Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Singh Kochar said the committee would undertake an ‘in-depth’ inquiry into the reasons behind the defeat of the Congress candidates and also suggest measures to strengthen the party.

“The committee will find out reasons for the defeat of the Congress candidates and what should be done to ensure the victory in the Assembly elections scheduled in February 2020. It will also suggest how to further strengthen the organisation.”

The Congress candidates lost by a large margin to their BJP rivals on all seven seats. Congress’ celebrity candidate Vijender Singh lost his deposit in South Delhi. Dikshit herself lost to her BJP counterpart Manoj Tiwari in North East Delhi by over 3.66 lakh votes.

The party, which improved its performance after the humiliating defeat in 2015, could manage only 22.5 per cent vote share. The only silver lining is that the AAP’s share was lesser at 18.1 per cent. The BJP got over 56 per cent votes, which was more than the combined share of Congress and AAP.

In 2015, the Congress slipped to the third position with 9.7 per cent. In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, its share was 57.11, which shrunk to 15.10 per cent in 2014. However, the vote share went up to about 26 per cent in the 2017 civic polls.