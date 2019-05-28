Sunder nursery becomes the muse

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Taking forward the legacy that his father Shyam had embarked on in the 80s by mastering the skills of the tailoring trade, is designer Ravi Gupta. The 33-year-old has taken up the challenge to run the family inherited fashion brand, Gargee, just as his father did. In doing so, he launched Sunder, his latest menswear collection.

Ravi Gupta

The inspiration for the collection is drawn from the beautiful Sunder nursery that the Delhi boy found himself visiting quite often. But it was one particular day when he was feeling blue that he went for a walk alone at what is considered Delhi’s finest heritage park. “Wanting to be left alone for a while, I was sitting in the Sunder nursery, contemplating my life and the struggles I was facing. I closed my eyes taking in every aspect of the place and when I opened them, I could understand the things around me better, while being captivated by the elements and nature present there. At this point I was inspired by nature and its colours to create this collection.”

Sunder has been created to do justice to the place that inspired it. “I designed the fabric textures, sketches and silhouettes in way I could do justice to the place. Even the cuts and styling have been created to compliment modern men in his festive event. I’ve used various suit fabrics, linen, silk and cotton, and geometric patterns as embroideries and in lovely colours picked up from the hues of nature to depict the celebration that life is,” says Gupta.

Elaborating on colours Gupta says he even incorporated few current colour trends. “Our collection has more natural colours like mustard, white, peach, sea green, blue and off white,” says Gupta, who believes that fashion is not an expensive piece of clothing; rather it is how well you carry what you wear.

While it is easy to tell which fabrics have been used, the research that went into perfecting them is the key. “Being in this industry we went through the study of fabric which is the most important research as only fabrics can make your outfit comfortable or uncomfortable. Our clients’ tastes and walk-in market research were two important aspects. I also kept an eye on our competitors, colours and seasons, as seasonal trend mean a lot in this industry,” discloses Gupta, whose garments have been sported by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor.