Surat tragedy fallout: Coaching centres operating above fourth floor will be shut down in Delhi

NEW DELHI: After the Surat fire claimed the lives of 22 students, the AAP government on Monday ordered the Delhi Fire Service to carry out inspections of all the buildings housing coaching centres.

In the order issued by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday, the Delhi Fire Service was directed to take strict actions, if fire safety standards are not up to the mark.

Mukherjee Nagar and Laxmi Nagar, which have a large number of coaching institutes, will see intensive scrutiny by fire officials. In first phase of the inspection, as a precautionary measure, any coaching centre operating in high-rise buildings (more than four floors, excluding stilt floors) shall be closed down for operations.

“The coaching centres situated in residential areas are the main worry for us because they are constructed in a haphazard way. Those in commercial areas do follow the set laws, but they will also be inspected,” said a government official.

“It is further directed that as a precautionary step, in the first phase, all such coaching centres operating in high-rise buildings (having more than four floors, excluding stilt floor) shall be inspected by the director (fire service),” the order said. “He shall take immediate action for closing down the operation of coaching institutes operating above the fourth floor in such buildings in violation of the fire norms,” it added.

The Delhi Fire Service has already deputed area-wise officers to start the inspection. According to an official, they are focussing on high-rise buildings where coaching centres are functioning and inspecting whether these centres have functional fire fighting equipment, proper electrical wiring and adequate exit routes for an emergency.

In the Surat blaze at Takshashila Arcade, according to reports, a majority of the victims died either of suffocation or by jumping off the building to escape the inferno that ravaged the top floors.

In a video that emerged on social media, desperate students can be seen jumping off the third and fourth floors as the fire intensified. After the fire tragedy, the Gujarat government has issued show cause notices to more than 9,000 buildings for not following fire safety standards.

Govt notifies building by-laws for fire safety

Carbon monoxide sensors are now a must while kitchen on rooftop and carpeting on floors banned after the AAP government notified amendments to the Building By-Laws 2016 with regards to fire safety norms on Monday. The decision comes over three months after a fire gutted Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh and killed 17 people at early hours on February 12.

“No kitchen will be allowed on rooftops or basement, neither will any cooking activity allowed. Usage of inflammable material such as carpet, wooden panelling etc will not be allowed in passageway and staircase. All such buildings will also be required to install carbon mono oxide detectors and alarm as per Delhi Fire service’s standards,” reads the order of urban development department.

The modified bylaws will be applicable to the area under east, north and south civic bodies.

