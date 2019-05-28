Timely vaccination of pets is a must

Debaleena Ghosh By

Express News Service

Today, we’ll talk about the two deadly and common infections effecting unvaccinated animals, especially dogs — Canine parvo and distemper. Both are caused by virus.

Parvovirus

This is a potentially fatal illness in dogs. It is caused by a virus that infects the lining of the digestive tract and the bone marrow. Spread through infected faeces, this virus can remain in the environment for long. Good news: human beings do not contract this virus. Symptoms in your pet include severe and often bloody diarrhea and vomiting leading to dehydration. This hampers blood circulation.

When the intestine is damaged, blood vessels that nourish the intestine are also damaged. The blood vessels break and blood enters the intestine. At the same time, bacteria travels from the intestines into the blood vessels, and are carried throughout the body. Just as diarrhoea, septicaemia (blood infection) can also cause death.Parvovirus can be prevented by vaccination. Puppies under 16 weeks, and dogs in crowded or unsanitary conditions have higher chances for developing parvovirus.

Canine distemper

This is caused by a virus related to the human measles virus. It does not live long outside the body and is contracted when a dog comes into direct contact with another pet’s infected respiratory secretions. This virus affects a dog’s respiratory, gastrointestinal and central nervous systems, as well as the conjunctival membranes of eyes.Sneezing, coughing and thick mucus coming from the eyes and nose are primary signs of canine distemper. Fever, lethargy, sudden vomiting and diarrhea, depression and/or loss of appetite are other symptoms.

Symptoms appear approximately seven days post exposure and typically start as ocular and nasal discharge, fever, coughing, and even pneumonia. The virus stays, hiding in the skin or nervous system. It can result in a relapse within weeks to few months after the initial infection. Symptoms during the relapse can include changes to the paw pads or nose, tremors, or seizures.Distemper virus is contagious and is passed from one dog to another through direct contact with fresh urine, blood or saliva. Sneezing, coughing and sharing food and water bowls are possible ways for the virus to be passed on. Though most common in unvaccinated puppies, unvaccinated adult dogs can also get it.

Distemper in cats is called Feline Pan Leukopenia (FPV), and was previously one of the most common causes of death in cats. It is now rare due to the effectiveness of vaccines. Kittens, pregnant cats and cats with immune disorders are most likely to be infected with distemper. Cats acquire this infection when they come in contact with infected blood, faeces, urine or other bodily fluids. The virus also gets passed by people who have not washed their hands properly or through materials such as bedding and food dishes. Can dogs get Parvo from cats? No! Cats and dogs have their own separate species specific parvo virus strains.

Scope of recovery

It depends on a dog’s immune response. A recovered dog may still spread the virus for two to three months. If there’s a distemper dog in the house, wait two to three months before getting another dog home.

Proper sanitation is must for prevention of this disease. Always wash your hands after contact with sick animals, vaccinate your pet timely, complete vaccine boosters as instructed and do not take pets that have not completed their vaccine series into public environments where exposure is more likely.Thankfully, when properly administered, vaccines for canine parvo and distemper are very effective.

(The author is an animal lover)