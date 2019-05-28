Home Cities Delhi

Unique life skills kids can master on vacay

With summer holidays on, as parents you maybe trying to find ways to keep the children occupied.

Published: 28th May 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

With summer holidays on, as parents you maybe trying to find ways to keep the children occupied. I am sure self-defense workshops like Judo, Karate, Taekwondo etc., must top your priority list. And why not? After all, each of us should be adept at self defense. Children more so, as they are more vulnerable. Additionally, self defense techniques helps kids gain self-confidence and self-discipline, and also tackle bullies they might encounter. Apart self defense courses, we give you five options that will help children acquire a new skill and equip them to confidently face their future.

Adventure camps
Children love to jump, swing, climb and run so why not give them the opportunity to do so under  supervision? They have so much energy to expend! Besides, risk and adventure are a vital partof growing up. You and your child can pick from a host of camps on adventure activities like desert safari, forest walks, mountaineering, river rafting, rock climbing etc. 

Vedic maths
Whether your child is weak or excellent in mathematics, enroll them in a Vedic maths class. Discovered by Indian mathematician Jagadguru Shri Bharathi Krishna Tirthaji, Vedic maths helps us swiftly calculate arithmetics, algebra, geometry or calculus.

Calligraphy
This ancient art form of converting alphabets into beautiful works of art will help kids to beautify those charts they are expected to produce as part of their holiday homework, and decorate class display boards when they get back to school. Calligraphy helps improve concentration, eye-and-hand coordination and also increases patience.

Cartooning and visual art
Here children learn to create their own cartoons and required colouring techniques. Few cartooning workshops also teach colouring techniques and 3D modelling. Animation is now a promising career field, and sketching cartoons will hone your child’s skills and give them an added advantage early on.

Robotics
Robotics is the new-age learning process that focuses on application and use of science, technology, engineering and mathematics to gain knowledge. Robotics’ workshops help children learn about motors, gears, pulleys, levers, sensors and programming from computer using ‘do-it-yourself’ kits. In addition, it helps children develop creative thinking, leadership qualities and build confidence in a very fun and exciting manner. “Robotics is a simple and tangible way to introduce programming to young minds,” says Sanjay Raina, a physics teacher.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp