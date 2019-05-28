Unique life skills kids can master on vacay

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

With summer holidays on, as parents you maybe trying to find ways to keep the children occupied. I am sure self-defense workshops like Judo, Karate, Taekwondo etc., must top your priority list. And why not? After all, each of us should be adept at self defense. Children more so, as they are more vulnerable. Additionally, self defense techniques helps kids gain self-confidence and self-discipline, and also tackle bullies they might encounter. Apart self defense courses, we give you five options that will help children acquire a new skill and equip them to confidently face their future.

Adventure camps

Children love to jump, swing, climb and run so why not give them the opportunity to do so under supervision? They have so much energy to expend! Besides, risk and adventure are a vital partof growing up. You and your child can pick from a host of camps on adventure activities like desert safari, forest walks, mountaineering, river rafting, rock climbing etc.

Vedic maths

Whether your child is weak or excellent in mathematics, enroll them in a Vedic maths class. Discovered by Indian mathematician Jagadguru Shri Bharathi Krishna Tirthaji, Vedic maths helps us swiftly calculate arithmetics, algebra, geometry or calculus.

Calligraphy

This ancient art form of converting alphabets into beautiful works of art will help kids to beautify those charts they are expected to produce as part of their holiday homework, and decorate class display boards when they get back to school. Calligraphy helps improve concentration, eye-and-hand coordination and also increases patience.

Cartooning and visual art

Here children learn to create their own cartoons and required colouring techniques. Few cartooning workshops also teach colouring techniques and 3D modelling. Animation is now a promising career field, and sketching cartoons will hone your child’s skills and give them an added advantage early on.

Robotics

Robotics is the new-age learning process that focuses on application and use of science, technology, engineering and mathematics to gain knowledge. Robotics’ workshops help children learn about motors, gears, pulleys, levers, sensors and programming from computer using ‘do-it-yourself’ kits. In addition, it helps children develop creative thinking, leadership qualities and build confidence in a very fun and exciting manner. “Robotics is a simple and tangible way to introduce programming to young minds,” says Sanjay Raina, a physics teacher.