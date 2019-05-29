Home Cities Delhi

Army creates online platform 'Retired Officers Digital Records Archive' to address veterans’ issues

Earlier the forms and documents had to be sent and received through postal services which required a lot time and manpower.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Army has developed a dedicated website for its Veterans and their Next of Kins (NoKs) with an aim to bring together all its veterans on one platform and to provide speedy grievance redressals.

Briefing about the website an Army officer told, “Retired Officers Digital Records Archive (RODRA) has been launched with the aim to reach out to Veteran officers and those NOK in receipt of family pension to enable us to update their records and address their grievances.”

“We are now in the process of automating these records for better responsiveness. This website has been launched with the aim to develop an interface between veterans and Army’s Manpower Planning and Personnel Services Directorate as also to create a digital data repository.

It will enable us to connect with the veteran officers and family pensioners and address their grievances related to pension in a better manner and also update them on the relevant policies.”The website is directly under the Manpower Planning and Personnel Services Directorate of the Army and aims to give quick redressal of the grievances. “The veterans will be able to track the status of their problems on the website and it being under the direct watch of the senior officers will see timely actions,” said the officer. 

“Army has uploaded all the required forms and documents so that they can be downloaded by them anywhere and they can upload them once completed. This will save time, money, manpower and will make things more convenient for them,” added the officer.

Indian Army reaping digitisation benefits
The army is digitizing all records and uploading all forms and documents required by veterans and NoKs to avail welfare scheme benefits. Records of soldiers have been digitized and they have started getting all welfare services through this website.

