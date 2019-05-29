Home Cities Delhi

Bawana case: NHRC sends notice to police for report on suicide

DCP, Outer North, Gaurav Sharma said Chauhan was called for routine questioning in the presence of his son-in-law.

NEW DELHI:  The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police Chief seeking a detailed report on the suicide case of a 58-year-old man, who died after jumping off the balcony of a police station. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has also asked to explain why this custodial death was not reported to the Commission as per the guidelines issued on the subject. 

“...The allegations levelled by the family members appear serious in nature police. It is difficult to believe, as reportedly claimed by police, that a 58-year-old man after questioning went to have wear before leaving, which is when he jumped to death from the third floor of the police station,” the NHRC said in a press statement. “Apparently, the death has not occurred in normal circumstances. A thorough probe into the matter is required, to identify and punish the guilty as a precious human life has come to a tragic end,” it added. 

Balraj Chauhan had been summoned to the Bawana Police station for questioning in connection with his son’s alleged involvement in a case of murder. Later, Chauhan allegedly jump from the third floor balcony of the police station in Outer Delhi on Sunday.

While Chauhan’s family alleged that the victim was at the Bawana police station for hours on Sunday, the police said he was questioned for not more than 30 minutes. The Commission has also observed that the reported allegations levelled by the family members “appear serious in nature”.     

“It is difficult to believe, as reportedly claimed by police, that a 58-year-old man after questioning went to have water before leaving, which is when he jumped to death from the third floor of the police station,” it said.

DCP, Outer North, Gaurav Sharma said Chauhan was called for routine questioning in the presence of his son-in-law. “An inquiry is being conducted by the SDM. There is nothing true about the allegations made by the family,” he said, adding the report of the post-mortem was awaited. “It will take at least a week,” said Sharma. The probe, he said, will include interrogation of the officers, who were on duty, when the incident occurred.

Strong Observations

  • Police Commissioner Amulaya Patnaik was asked to explain why this custodial death was not reported to the Commission 
  • The Commission has also observed that the allegations levelled by the family members “appear serious in nature”
