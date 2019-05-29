Home Cities Delhi

Composting machine installed at MCD park

Apart from District Park, the North civic body will be installing these machines in five more places.

Published: 29th May 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For smooth disposal of green waste, a Green Waste Composting Machine was installed at District Park, Saraswati Garden in the national capital. Initiated by the Delhi Development Authority, the step was taken after the National Green Tribunal imposed a ban on disposal of green waste at the landfill sites. The ban was done to stop the people from burning dry leaves that was leading to pollution.

Apart from District Park, the North civic body will be installing these machines in five more places —  Sheesh Mahal Park, Shalimar Bagh, Dwarka Sector-5, Dr. Hedgewar Park- Saraswati Garden, Sanjay Lake- Mayur Vihar, and Sanjay Park- Vasant Kunj.

“Composting machine will prove helpful in reducing pollution levels. Besides we would get better quality compost at cheaper cost, which will then be used in parks and at various places,” said Veena Virmani, Standing Committee, Chairman, North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Virmani said North MCD will soon commence the project so that pollution levels can be reduced in its area of jurisdiction.

