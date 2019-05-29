Dengue: North MCD holds awareness programme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North municipal body will begin its month-long awareness programme of dengue and malaria starting in June in the city. The drive will cover its 104 wards with the active involvement of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) as well. A seminar held on Tuesday, which was attended by the North MCD mayor Avtar Singh along with other health officials of the civic body and 50 RWAs representatives, highlighted various techniques along with a display of equipment on how to check the spread of the vector borne diseases.

Singh welcomed the RWAs and solicited their support to help prevent the dengue burden in the monsoon season by spreading message that stagnant water containers, unattended coolers and potholes are cleaned in time. “These are the potential sources of Aedes mosquito breeding which is common in the RWA areas. These mosquitoes don’t fly at a great height. Since, RWAs have many bungalow houses, Aedes spreads easily,” Dr Pramod Verma of North civic body added.

Additional Commissioner Dr Jayraj Naik stated that no programme can be successful without active public participation. “Therefore, the department besides intensifying its efforts to combat malaria, dengue and chikungunya, conducts regular intersectoral coordination meetings and RWA meetings,” he said.