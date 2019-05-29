Home Cities Delhi

Dengue: North MCD holds awareness programme

 The North municipal body will begin its month-long awareness programme of dengue and malaria starting June in the city. 

Published: 29th May 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue mosquito

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The North municipal body will begin its month-long awareness programme of dengue and malaria starting in June in the city. The drive will cover its 104 wards with the active involvement of  Resident Welfare Associations  (RWAs) as well. A seminar held on Tuesday, which was attended by the North MCD mayor Avtar Singh along with other health officials of the civic body and 50 RWAs representatives, highlighted various techniques along with a display of equipment on how to check the spread of the vector borne diseases.

Singh welcomed the RWAs and solicited their support to help prevent the dengue burden in the monsoon season by spreading message that stagnant water containers, unattended coolers and potholes are cleaned in time. “These are the potential sources of Aedes mosquito breeding which is common in the RWA areas. These mosquitoes don’t fly at a great height. Since, RWAs have many bungalow houses, Aedes spreads easily,” Dr Pramod Verma of North civic body added.

Additional Commissioner Dr Jayraj Naik stated that no programme can be successful without active public participation. “Therefore, the department besides intensifying its efforts to combat malaria, dengue and chikungunya, conducts regular intersectoral coordination meetings and RWA meetings,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dengue malaria

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp