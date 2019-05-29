Home Cities Delhi

DU ties up with CBSE to verify UG admission papers

Decision taken to avoid any controversy like the one involving former DUSU chief Baisoya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The University of Delhi has tied up with the CBSE for the authentication of documents, furnished by students, seeking to get admission to various undergraduate courses.

Similarly, DU aspirants from ICSE or other Boards will have their mark-sheets examined by the varsity, an academic council member said. 

Professor Rasal Singh, a member of the Standing Committee of the Academic Council, told The Morning Standard that this decision was taken in view of several cases, including former DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya’s, wherein applicants submitted fake documents to get admission.For the post-graduate applicants too, the varsity plans to take a similar step in order to ensure that nobody gets admission “fraudulently”.

He said, the university receives around 80 per cent applications from CBSE passouts and the rest from other boards. “The CBSE will verify the documents of its students while the rest will be verified by the colleges on their own.”“The application of those seeking admission with fake documents will simply be rejected. Otherwise, when such a case of cheating is caught after admission, the university expels the student and an FIR is lodged against him or her,” he said.

Delay in admission
The admission process at the varsity has been getting delayed for long. Now, there are chances that it may not start before June. The professor said that the direction from CBSE to DU to align admission process with its results “could be a major reason for the delay.”

“The process is getting delayed this year in comparison to last few years also because there is a need of rectification of problems and other deficiencies in the system...the software is being upgraded,” said Singh.
Last year, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Baisoya for allegedly furnishing fake mark sheets to get admission in a post-graduate course at the university.

Case recall
Former DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya’s admission was cancelled by the university’s Department of Buddhist Studies on November 14. Prior to this, he had stepped down from his post. The ABVP also suspended him till an inquiry into the allegations that he furnished a fake degree was completed.

