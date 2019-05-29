For beautiful modern Indian brides

By Express News Service

Kalki Fashion’s new spring summer collection, Zinnia, is for that Indian bride who likes to keep her sense of style fresh and dressing different and bold. Inspired by the flower Zinnia, the collection showcases a range of appearances in an array of colours to create a sense of a romantic summer dream.

The collections include flowy shararas, floor-sweeping jackets, modern monotone ruby red lehengas and legion gowns with plunging necklines.

Each piece has a variety of embellishments, including cut-work diamond embellishments, summer sequins, multi-colour and monotone floral hand embroidery. The fabric ranges from rich silks to breezy sheers in spicy mustards, mauves, lime greens, fuchsia pinks, and fiery reds giving the collection a unique flow and feel which keeps it light and easy for all your garden boho and mehendi soirees.