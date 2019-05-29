Home Cities Delhi

For beautiful modern Indian brides

Kalki Fashion’s new spring summer collection, Zinnia, is for that Indian bride who likes to keep her sense of style fresh and dressing different and bold.

Published: 29th May 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Kalki Fashion’s new spring summer collection, Zinnia, is for that Indian bride who likes to keep her sense of style fresh and dressing different and bold. Inspired by the flower Zinnia, the collection showcases a range of appearances in an array of colours to create a sense of a romantic summer dream.

The collections include flowy shararas, floor-sweeping jackets, modern monotone ruby red lehengas and legion gowns with plunging necklines. 

Each piece has a variety of embellishments, including cut-work diamond embellishments, summer sequins, multi-colour and monotone floral hand embroidery. The fabric ranges from rich silks to breezy sheers in spicy mustards, mauves, lime greens, fuchsia pinks, and fiery reds giving the collection a unique flow and feel which keeps it light and easy for all your garden boho and mehendi soirees. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalki Fashion Brides

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp