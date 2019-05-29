Home Cities Delhi

Gautam Gambhir speaks to DDA on Yamuna Sports Complex, requests upgrade

In the run up to the Lok Sabha polls, Gambhir had said that he would work for promoting cricket in east Delhi if he won.

Published: 29th May 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir at Parliament House on Tuesday | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Newly elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Development Authority for upgrade of infrastructure at the Yamuna Sports Complex so that international and IPL cricket matches can be held here. Gambhir, accompanied by BJP MLA OP Sharma, met the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice-chairman on Monday.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, Gambhir had said that he would work for promoting cricket in east Delhi if he won. Sharma said Gambhir urged the DDA vice-chairman to develop infrastructure like floodlights, dressing rooms and stands at the cricket ground of Yamuna Sports Complex.”Gambhir wants the cricket ground to be used for Ranji trophy, Indian Premier League (IPL) series and international matches.” 

The former cricketer won from East Delhi, defeating Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely by a margin of over 3.91 lakh votes. Gambhir also paid a courtesy visit to the police chief. With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir Yamuna Sports Complex IPL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp