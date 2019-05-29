Home Cities Delhi

Government to engage students during vacation on Swachh Mission

  The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is engaging school kids during this summer vacation in the Swachh Bharat mission.

Published: 29th May 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is engaging school kids during this summer vacation in the Swachh Bharat mission. All the mission directors have been asked by the ministry to collaborate with government and private schools to channelise the enthusiasm of students to implement cleanliness initiatives.

In a letter to all mission directors, the ministry said, “An intensive engagement is proposed with students during the summer vacation period. This engagement to be overseen by the ministry will seek to channelise the enthusiasm of students (Standard IV to XII) in designing and implementing Swachhta initiatives.”

Officials said that the engagement of students will also aim to create interlinkages between classroom learning and practical components of Swachhta through mentorship from schools and urban local bodies and inculcate cleanliness habits in children from an early age.

The stakeholders in the exercise include the municipal bodies, students and teachers and they have been asked to organize various activities including painting competition, plays, songs, other performances, screen films and documentaries on the theme of cleanliness.

Activities also include organizing visits to waste processing and recycling facilities, organize plogging drives in neighbourhoods and public places such as parks, playgrounds and at other places. Stakeholders have also been asked to organize workshops on home and community composting, undertake city beautification drives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swachh Bharat mission students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp