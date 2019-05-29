Home Cities Delhi

Vijender Gupta urges L-G to bail out DU colleges

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta on Tuesday urged Lt. Governor Anil Baijal to direct the AAP government to urgently withdraw its direction to stop release of funds to 28 DU colleges. 

Published: 29th May 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta on Tuesday urged Lt. Governor Anil Baijal to direct the AAP government to urgently withdraw its direction to stop the release of funds to 28 DU colleges. 
All these colleges in question are either fully or partially funded by the Delhi government.

“It is unfortunate that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directed vide his letter dated April 16 to the Secretary, Higher Education that no funds should be released to these colleges till Governing Bodies are formed in these colleges,” Gupta wrote in his letter. 

The undemocratic and untimely move is causing grave financial crisis amongst the teaching, non-teaching staff and students of these colleges for no fault of their own, he said. “It is disturbing the academic and administrative functioning of these colleges as the admission process has begun in these colleges.”

Gupta contended that college staff and students must not be used by the Delhi Government to “grind its axe for political purpose”. It is a very sensitive humane issue and must be tackled with utmost sensitivity, he asserted.

