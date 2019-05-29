Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal to attend PM’s swearing-in

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to be held here on May 30. 

Published: 29th May 2019

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to be held here on May 30. The chief minister was invited for the ceremony and he will attend it, a Delhi government official confirmed. Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president and three-time former chief minister Sheila Dikshit said she has not received any invitation for Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

The ruling AAP government in Delhi and the BJP were involved in a bitter war of words with both sides attacking each other in a no holds barred contest. In fact, Kejriwal and Modi have been at loggerheads for the last five years with the Delhi Chief Minister going to the extent of accusing the PM of deliberately putting road blocks in the development works of the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The entire campaign of the AAP for the Lok Sabha election was on its demand of full statehood for Delhi, which was pitch-forked after Kejriwal felt that the files were being held by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the behest of directives coming from the 7, Race Course Road.

But, the AAP’s campaign fell flat and the BJP won all the seven parliamentary seats with huge margins in Delhi yet again in the Lok Sabha polls. “I congratulate Sh Narendra Modi for this historic win and look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Delhi (sic),” the AAP national convener had tweeted on May 23 after the poll results were announced.

Incidentally, the AAP had made a hue and cry on Kejriwal not giving invite to the inauguration of a Metro line in Noida, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Modi were guests. 

The Delhi Chief Minister, according to the AAP, was ignored despite the project was being implemented by the DMRC in which the Delhi government invests a considerable share of finances.

