Red Dead Online, setting goals!

Belgium has enforced strict gambling laws (which covers lootcrates), which resulted in Nintendo banning two of its games this week.

Belgium has enforced strict gambling laws (which covers lootcrates), which resulted in Nintendo banning two of its games this week. Lootcrates (common to all games today, and a money spinner in games like PUBG mobile) give random rewards in return for actual money. ‘FIFA points’, the in-game currency of the popular game is also banned in the country.

I hope the first two sentences underwhelmed you enough to be excited about the more important news. While some of us are still stuck in Chapter 1 of Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Online gets a brand new update making it no longer a beta, fixing its many bugs, and introducing some top new features — raising the standards for winning videogames!

Anusha Ganapathi

An actual Career Path: Up-coming updates are to bring in new realistic in-game roles where we could choose to live as a Collector (of treasures), a trader (by setting up a business) or a bounty hunter (track down criminals). We can shuffle between roles, or advance in the one we choose to increase and unlock role attributes.

A sound career path is a foolproof way to get us hooked to RDO forever. Smart, Rockstar!“Honest” challenges: The game now has on-denand Competitive fishing (to catch the biggest fish), Bird Shooting and Herb picking. You can also visit poker tables in outposts and towns and play poker with friends (invite-only), and you guessed it — this is banned in Belgium. 

Enhanced Hostility system: Apart from the updates on clothes and revolvers, the hostility system upgrade seems like an interesting step up. The game differentiates players on the basis of their in-game aggressive behaviour. Hostile players will be easily visible on their enemy’s radar, even from a distance. Similarly, defensive players are indicated by a “shield”, and take lesser damage from enemies. 

Rockstar has built an entire playable, realistic, open-world universe set in the late 1800s — something quite different and way more extra compared to the mainstream big-name games you’ve seen before. Although revolutionary, this sets a track for the new trend in ‘gaming as a service’, which may lead each of us to pledge allegiance to a single videogame. Their constant and regular updates, paired with the breadth of their playable universe pulling us deeper into them, at the cost of gaming diversity?

videogames

