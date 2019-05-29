Home Cities Delhi

Spicy Thai flavours in Gurugram: Head to The Leela Ambience

Next on offer is a soup called Tom Kha Huaplee where one can mix and match from a plethora of assorted veggies that are presented in cane baskets.

Published: 29th May 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Kaushani Banerjee
Express News Service

Tired of watery coconut curries served in city restaurants? Head to From the Streets of Thailand food festival that is being held at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram. Thai expat Chef Tarathip Nooriengsai has enterprisingly arranged (along with the Thailand Tourism board) authentic Thai fruits such as Pomelo, Durian, Rose Apple and Rambutan that are on display as soon as one enters the dining area. 

On what makes Thai food so palatable, Chef Tarathip says,  “Thai food is healthy; a lot of green vegetables and herbs are used in it. It is a blend of sweet, spicy, sour and salty flavours which suits the Indian palate. Thai food is famous for this blended taste. From healthy salads which are refreshing to tempting spicy curries you will surely be left craving for more. Research has proved that Thai food is one of the healthiest cuisines in the world ensuring that maximum nutrition is preserved while cooking. The ingredients used are healthy with many having medicinal values. Many Thai dishes are either steamed or stir fried which also helps retain their nutritional value.”

Thai Chef Tarathip Nooriengsai at Spectra

In an open kitchen buffet style set-up dinners can choose from Thod Mun Gong (Thai style shrimp cake), Gai Yang Bai Chaplo (Mince chicken wrapped in pan Dan leaf), Thod Mun Khao Phod, (Corn fritters with Thai aromatic herbs) Raw Papaya Salad with honey lemon sauce or Miring Som O Goong (Grilled prawn pomelo salad with chaploo leaf). The colours on display are not just appetising but enthralling and one can’t help but fall for the trope of clicking pictures for social media. 

Next on offer is a soup called Tom Kha Huaplee where one can mix and match from a plethora of assorted veggies that are presented in cane baskets. I loved choosing my own vegetables and skipping the usual greens. The light broth was reminiscent of the street side soups one can get for a few bahts in Bangkok street sides. However, the main dishes were a little more extravagant.

The Geang Kiew Phak (Green Curry with Chicken) is better suited for bland palates, while Geang Paa Nua Kae (Sliced Lamb in aromatic clear red curry) and Phad Kaprao Gai (Thai mince chicken hot basil) burst into our mouth with unusual yet delightful flavours. All this is paired with steamed jasmine rice. The piece de resistance of the meal was, of course, the Phad Mee Korat (stir-fried flat noodle in spicy tamarind sauce – I guarantee no place in the city is currently serving a more authentic version of padthai.  

At last, the final round consisting a bowl of mango with sticky rice and Tub Tim Grob which literally means “crunch ruby”. While there was no coconut ice-cream in the buffet, Tub Tim Grob stole my heart with its combination of water chestnuts served in chilled coconut milk, and I happily asked for an encore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thailand food festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp