Three bravehearts from Delhi feted for heroism, to be awarded Jeevan Raksha Padak

NEW DELHI: Nitisha Negi, Karan and Deepanshu from Delhi were awarded Jeevan Raksha Padak on Tuesday. The trio had saved lives of the people, putting their own in danger. Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain feted them for their bravery.

Jeevan Raksha Padak is announced by the Government of India every year. It is bestowed for acts of bravery which involves saving lives in incidents such as drowning, accident cases, fire incidents among others. The awards are divided into three categories — Sarvottam, Uttam and Jeevan Raksha Padak.

The parents of Under-18 footballer Nitisha Negi received the award on behalf of their daughter, who died while trying to save her teammate from drowning at a beach in Australia’s Adelaide. Negi, who hailed from east Delhi, was 15 then and was visiting Australia as a part of the Under-18 women’s football team to participate in School Pacific Games.

Karan had rescued a child, who fell into a drain at a DDA park in Malviya Nagar. Similarly, Bhupender, who was feted with the Uttam Jeevan Raksha award, had come to the rescue of a six-year-old boy who slipped into a canal. All these acts of bravery took place in the year 2017.