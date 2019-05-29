Wall of Greetings put up outside Rajiv Chowk Metro station, people convey messages to PM

Home Cities Delhi

A ‘Wall of Greetings’ was put up outside the Rajiv Chowk Metro station in Connaught Place on Tuesday for allowing the people to convey their messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 29th May 2019

A mother along with her child writes a message on the ‘Wall of Greetings’ to congratulate PM Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Tuesday | naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A ‘Wall of Greetings’ was put up outside the Rajiv Chowk Metro station in Connaught Place on Tuesday for allowing the people to convey their messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Explaining the rationale of putting up the ‘Wall of Greetings’, Union Minister Vijay Goel said a large number of people wished to express their thoughts to Modi after the thumping win in the Lok Sabha polls. Besides Goel, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Vinay  Sahasrabuddhe and R P Singh were also present at the venue.

“Mere sloganeering does not impress the people and it is the development and the sincerity to work which makes a difference. … On the other side, Kejriwal still wants to cajole the public with his slogans. The people of Delhi have made it very clear that they are with Modi,” Goel said. The BJP won all the seven parliamentary seats in the national capital. Its vote share of over 56 per cent was much more than the combined vote share of the Congress (22.5 per cent) and the AAP (18.5 per cent). 

The AAP is relegated to the third position because it failed to fulfil its promises, the senior BJP leader claimed. “Delhi has become a slum, it is the world’s most polluted city, and not a single hospital, college or school has been opened. Had the BJP been in the power, it would have carried out a series of development works in cooperation with the Centre.”

Sahasrabuddhe claimed the “Wall of Greetings” was a small effort to also let the people send their thoughts and messages to Modi. Javdekar asserted that the greetings reflect Modi’s idea of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” as the people from all walks of life, caste, creed, and religion have shared messages on it.

