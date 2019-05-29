Home Cities Delhi

We couldn't explain to people why they should vote for us: Kejriwal to AAP workers

The AAP suffered a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and won just one out of over 40 seats on which it fielded its candidates.

Published: 29th May 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP was not able to explain to the people why they should vote for them in the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said in an open letter to party workers, days after his party suffered a crushing defeat in the general elections.

In the letter, Kejriwal lauded his party workers for running a "superb" campaign that was considered to be one of the best in the country.

"The results, however, didn't meet our expectations. Post election ground analysis has revealed two major reasons. First, the atmosphere that prevailed in the country rubbed off on Delhi as well. Second, people saw this "big election" as between Modi and Rahul and voted accordingly. Whatever be the reason, we were not able to explain to the public why they should vote for us in this big election," he said.

Kejriwal said on the brighter side, "people have been enthusiastically assuring us that in the small election for Delhi Vidhan Sabha, they will vote in the name of the incredible work we have done in Delhi".

Kejriwal asserted that the Delhi government has not budged from the "corruption-free mission" that brought this party into existence six and a half years ago.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP, Congress combined votes fewer than BJP’s in Delhi

"Despite unleashing the power of all government agencies on my ministers and me, they couldn't find even a single 'naya paisa' worth of corruption. All the cases filed on our 20 MLAs were dismissed by the courts," he said.

Referring to the various achievements of his government, Kejriwal said he looks forward to the continued support and commitment of his party workers in the Assembly elections, slated to be held early next year.

The AAP suffered a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and won just one out of over 40 seats on which it fielded its candidates.

All seven of their candidates in Delhi also lost in the Lok Sabha polls.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Delhi Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp